WILLIAM "BILL" EDGAR BIAS JR., 77, of Barboursville, died Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born January 5, 1942, in Russell, Ky., a son of the late William Edgar Bias Sr. and Eithel Bexfield Bias. Additional family that has preceded him in death were two sisters and brothers-in-law, Janice Marlene Bias Kuhn (Tom) and Bertha Bias Conner (Robert); and a special girlfriend, Bonnie Welch. Bill was a graduate of Huntington East High School, class of 1959, after which he joined the U.S. Navy, having served with the hospital corps, where he started his training to become a nurse. After Bill fulfilled his U.S. Navy duties, he attended the first co-ed class at St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing and graduated in 1966. He then went on to anesthesia school/training at Pottsville Hospital and Warren Clinic, which he completed in 1968, and became a nurse anesthetist in Huntington, serving local hospitals. After retirement he owned and operated a local concession business serving hot foods, ice cream, and homemade soft drinks. During his retirement he also loved to travel. Survivors include two daughters and sons-in-law, Stacey and T.J. Hargis and Shelley and Devon Smith, all of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, David and Anne Bias of Brooklyn, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Jordan Bias-Smith, Jayla Smith, Mason Smith, Khloe Hargis and Josiah Hargis; and the mother of his son, Carol Sue Joseph, and the mother of his daughters, Sharon "Sherry" Moore Bias. Memorial service will be conducted 5 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with military honors conducted by Veterans Honor Guard Post 16. Private inurnment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit with family one hour prior to services at Chapman's Mortuary on Saturday, and leave condolences at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 13, 2019