Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Chapel
Wayne, WV
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Chapel
Wayne, WV
WILLIAM EDWARD REED


1976 - 2019
WILLIAM EDWARD REED Obituary

WILLIAM EDWARD REED, "Billy," 43, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, with Rev. David Thompson officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born on June 14, 1976, to James "Jim" Reed and Geraldine "Gerry" Arthur Reed of Huntington, W.Va. Billy was preceded in death by a brother, Donnie Delawder. In addition to his parents, he is survived by one daughter, Alyssa Reed of Huntington, W.Va.; son, Cade Reed of Huntington, W.Va.; the mother of his children, Christy Reed of Huntington, W.Va.; special friend, Jessica Corns of Wayne, W.Va.; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time Sunday at Morris Funeral Home.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 28, 2019
