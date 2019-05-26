Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
(606) 324-4128
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Steen Funeral Home - Central Avenue Chapel
1501 Central Avenue
Ashland, KY 41101
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM TERRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM EDWARD TERRELL


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM EDWARD TERRELL Obituary




WILLIAM EDWARD TERRELL JR. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, in South Point, Ohio, with his wife by his side. Bill was born in Stoneham, Mass., on April 16, 1943. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School before enlisting four years in the US Navy, where he served with the Naval Constructions Battalion, better known as the Seebees. Upon his discharge, he continued his career as an electrician, becoming a Master Electrician and estimator. He also taught evening classes for new electricians in the apprentice program. He went on to serve two terms as President of the Local IBEW 317 in Huntington, and as a loan officer for many years at their credit union. He was Catholic by faith and active for many years in the Willing Workers Sunday School Class at Beech St. Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Dorothy Cogswell Terrell; his niece, Dottie; and his much loved sister, Kathleen. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Robinette Terrell of South Point, Ohio; son, Dr. William "Billy" (Nicole) Terrell of Hastings, Neb.; son, Todd Wells (Donna) of South Point, Ohio; daughter, Ann Mays (Jackie) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Morgan (BJ), Mallory, Ethan, Emmaline, Zachary and Garrett; sister, Elizabeth Graybeal; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kenny Estep officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Kenova Post 93. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. To share a remembrance of Bill or to express a condolence to his family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now