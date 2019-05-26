







WILLIAM EDWARD TERRELL JR. passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 24, 2019, in South Point, Ohio, with his wife by his side. Bill was born in Stoneham, Mass., on April 16, 1943. He was a graduate of Huntington East High School before enlisting four years in the US Navy, where he served with the Naval Constructions Battalion, better known as the Seebees. Upon his discharge, he continued his career as an electrician, becoming a Master Electrician and estimator. He also taught evening classes for new electricians in the apprentice program. He went on to serve two terms as President of the Local IBEW 317 in Huntington, and as a loan officer for many years at their credit union. He was Catholic by faith and active for many years in the Willing Workers Sunday School Class at Beech St. Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, William E. and Dorothy Cogswell Terrell; his niece, Dottie; and his much loved sister, Kathleen. Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Carolyn Robinette Terrell of South Point, Ohio; son, Dr. William "Billy" (Nicole) Terrell of Hastings, Neb.; son, Todd Wells (Donna) of South Point, Ohio; daughter, Ann Mays (Jackie) of Las Vegas, Nev.; grandchildren, Morgan (BJ), Mallory, Ethan, Emmaline, Zachary and Garrett; sister, Elizabeth Graybeal; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens with Pastor Kenny Estep officiating. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy and American Legion Kenova Post 93. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101. To share a remembrance of Bill or to express a condolence to his family, please visit www.steenfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 26, 2019