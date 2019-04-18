







WILLIAM FERRIGAL (BILL) SHARKEY passed away Friday, April 12, in Kingwood, Texas. He was born in Huntington on January 27, 1943. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, James P. and Lucille Sharkey, and brothers, James P. Sharkey and John J. Sharkey. He attended St. Joseph Central Catholic High School and graduated from Marshall University. He is survived by his brother, Patrick Sharkey; his sister, Judith Sharkey Cutright; nephew, Gary Sharkey; children, Wendy (Matthew) Snoddy, Stephanie (Doug) Howell, Stephen Sharkey and Travis Sharkey; and grandchildren, Stone and Brenlin Van Camp and Charlie, Alice and Margot Snoddy. Special mention to two devoted friends, Diane Morrell and Richard Clayden, who were by his side in Kingwood, Texas. Bill spent his career in various sales roles and management positions and retired from Epsco in 2007. Bill always had a smile on his face and laughter in his heart. He was ready for the next adventure, be it a week with close friends in Belize deep sea fishing, a trip to the casino, or a leisurely drive back to West Virginia to soak in the fall colors and cheer on the Thundering Herd. A celebration of life will be held this Saturday in Humble, Texas, at the Green Oaks Tavern, and at a date to be announced in Huntington. In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Joseph High School. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary