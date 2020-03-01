|
WILLIAM "WILL" GILLIAM, of Huntington, husband of Timothy L. Buckland, died Wednesday, February 26, 2020. He was born August 19, 1972, in Louisa, Ky., a son of Mary Ellen Childers Hawthorne of Chillicothe, Ohio, and the late Willard Lawrence Gilliam. Will had a half-sister, Mavis Gilliam, also precede him in death. He had attended Marshall University and was in the rental business, managing their apartments around Ritter Park. Will was the ultimate gamer, progressing from D&D in the early days to Everquest, Star Wars the Old Republic, and anything gaming related. He had the most inviting personality and biggest heart, never meeting a stranger, and leaving an impression on everyone fortunate enough to cross his path, including thousands of children who came by for his elaborate, all-out Halloween decorations and costumes. In addition to his husband of nearly three decades, Timothy, and mother, survivors include two brothers, Frankie Gilliam (Brittany) of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Tracy Gilliam (Angie) of Huntington; two half-sisters, Clevie Thompson of Louisa, Ky., and Renne Bayless of Catlettsburg, Ky.; five half-brothers, Michael Gilliam, Mark Gilliam, Mitchell Gilliam, Frank Gilliam and Raymond Gilliam; brother-in-law, Doug Buckland (Chip) of Durham, N.C.; and too many pets to enumerate, tame and wild, inside and out. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Chapman's Mortuary. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Flowers are appreciated, and donations may also be made to Little Victories. Friends may visit after noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020