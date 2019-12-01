|
|
WILLIAM H. "BILL" PITTS, 98, of South Point, Ohio, left his earthly home on Saturday, November 30, 2019. He was born the only child of Garland T. and Zula Pitts on June 10, 1921, in Huntington. After serving four years during WWII, he began working for the Veterans Administration Huntington District until his retirement in 1974. During the 1960s and '70s, he owned and operated South Point Laundromat and South Point Car Wash. Besides his family, he had a lifelong passion and knowledge of automobiles of the 1920s through the 1960s. He ran Bill's Autosales for many years until he was physically unable. He was a 50-year member of the Antique Automobile Club of America. Dad had many fond memories of the Prino family from the 29th Street East end of Huntington. He also had many other friends with various antique auto clubs in the area. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine B. Pitts, and his oldest son, William Edward Pitts. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Steven B. (Robin) Pitts; daughter-in-law, Helen Pitts; six grandchildren, Anita Barass, Angela Smith, William T. "Billy" Pitts, Beth Pitts, Christopher Pitts and Steven D. Pitts; 14 great-grandchildren; two-and-a-half great-great-grandchildren; companion and caregiver, Susan Hillyer; and special friends, Bill Ritchie and Debbie Adkins. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 1, 2019