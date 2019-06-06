|
WILLIAM HAROLD HAWK, 73, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Connie Caldwell Hawk, died June 2 in UK Medical Center. He taught Chemistry and Physics at Paul Blazer High School, served as Assistant Principal in Catlettsburg and retired as a Federal Probation Officer. At his request, there will be a graveside service at 5 p.m. Friday at Catlettsburg Cemetery Section R. Contributions may be made to the Boyd County Animal Shelter, 1025 Bob McCullough Drive, Ashland, KY 41102, or to , 3146 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019
