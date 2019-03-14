







WILLIAM J. KINNEY JR., age 87, passed away March 11, 2019, in Community Hospice of Ashland. He was born May 10, 1931, to the late William J. Kinney Sr. and Audra Swentzel Kinney. He was a member of St. Lawrence Church of Ironton, life member of The Knights of Columbus and Elks, also a member of the Moose Lodge and VFW 8850. He was a retired CSX clerk. He is survived by brother, Mike and Bernadette Kinney; nieces, Regina (Steve) Massie and Mary (Dave) Legenza; nephew, Mike Andrew (Kelli) Kinney; and special friend, Joy Corn. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Lawrence Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Father David Huffman will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at Pine Grove, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to the Parish Life Center or Hospice. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.