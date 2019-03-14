Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home
1108 S. 6th St.
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-0454
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Lawrence Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Lawrence Church
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM KINNEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM J. KINNEY Jr.


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
WILLIAM J. KINNEY Jr. Obituary




WILLIAM J. KINNEY JR., age 87, passed away March 11, 2019, in Community Hospice of Ashland. He was born May 10, 1931, to the late William J. Kinney Sr. and Audra Swentzel Kinney. He was a member of St. Lawrence Church of Ironton, life member of The Knights of Columbus and Elks, also a member of the Moose Lodge and VFW 8850. He was a retired CSX clerk. He is survived by brother, Mike and Bernadette Kinney; nieces, Regina (Steve) Massie and Mary (Dave) Legenza; nephew, Mike Andrew (Kelli) Kinney; and special friend, Joy Corn. Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at St. Lawrence Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at noon. Father David Huffman will be officiating. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery at Pine Grove, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in William's name to the Parish Life Center or Hospice. O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now