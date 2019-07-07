







WILLIAM JAMES "JIM" ARNOLD III, 90, of Huntington, died Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at his residence. He was born September 20, 1928, in Louisville, Ky., a son of the late William James Arnold II and Helen Cloud Arnold. Jim was also preceded in death by two wives, NaOma Jeanne Wendland Arnold and Mary Etta Hight Arnold. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran, having served his country during the Korean War. He served as an Adjunct Professor of Zoology at Marshall University and had formerly worked as a professor with Wayne State University in Detroit, Mich. Jim obtained his Bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and his post-graduate degree from Kansas State University and Ph.D. in zoology from University of California-Berkeley. He was a photographer, avid reader, had a strong interest in environmental and natural issues, and an active supporter of various nonprofits. He was also a musician and an active supporter of the Charleston Chamber Music Society and Nature Conservancy. His other interests included insects, such as spiders, and he was fond of caving. Survivors include his two children, Timothy James Arnold and wife Jo Lynn Arnold of Dumfries, Va., Cynthia Ellen Arnold-Whitten and husband Philip Whitten of Grandville, Mich.; four grandchildren, Joseph Arnold and wife Junella Arnold of Woodbridge, Va., Emily Arnold and partner Kevin Aswinanun of Lake Ridge, Va., Richard Whitten and partner Crystal Quintana of Albuquerque, N.M., and Jason Whitten and partner Bojana Sakota of Indianapolis, Ind.; and four great-grandchildren, Charlotte Arnold, Lilly Whitten, Charlotte Whitten and Lucas Whitten. His wishes were to be cremated and there were to be no memorial services. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes donations be made to the Nature Conservancy of West Virginia in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 7, 2019