Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
(740) 886-6164
Funeral service
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
625 County Road 775
Proctorville, OH 45669
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM SPENCE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JEFFERSON "JEFF" SPENCE Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM JEFFERSON "JEFF" SPENCE Sr. Obituary




WILLIAM JEFFERSON "JEFF" SPENCE SR., 78, of Willow Wood, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 29, 1941, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Howard Spence. William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Ann Locey Spence; two children, William "Jeffery" Spence Jr. and his wife Wanda of Ona, W.Va., and Brenda Kay Boggs and her husband Donnie of Willow Wood, Ohio; three grandchildren, Crystal Nicole Spence Luther, Kayla Marie Spence and Heather Dawn Boggs; one great-grandson, A.J.; four sisters, Nora White, Judy Wessolek, Mary Varney and Sally Smith; one brother, Mertie Spence; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe Lee Spence, Jarvie Spence and Thomas Spence; sister, Lois Abraham, and infant sister, Helen; one daughter, Nansie Ann Spence; and one granddaughter, April Lynn. William was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, worked as a truck driver for 35 years and a dock supervisor for 20 years for Allied Warehousing and Trucking. He enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals football fan, which was his lifetime favorite team. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Eddie Salmons and Pastor Gordon Simpson. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hall Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now