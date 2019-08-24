|
WILLIAM JEFFERSON "JEFF" SPENCE SR., 78, of Willow Wood, Ohio, went to his Heavenly home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born January 29, 1941, in Logan, W.Va., son of the late Thomas and Elizabeth Howard Spence. William is survived by his wife of 59 years, Sally Ann Locey Spence; two children, William "Jeffery" Spence Jr. and his wife Wanda of Ona, W.Va., and Brenda Kay Boggs and her husband Donnie of Willow Wood, Ohio; three grandchildren, Crystal Nicole Spence Luther, Kayla Marie Spence and Heather Dawn Boggs; one great-grandson, A.J.; four sisters, Nora White, Judy Wessolek, Mary Varney and Sally Smith; one brother, Mertie Spence; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joe Lee Spence, Jarvie Spence and Thomas Spence; sister, Lois Abraham, and infant sister, Helen; one daughter, Nansie Ann Spence; and one granddaughter, April Lynn. William was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church, worked as a truck driver for 35 years and a dock supervisor for 20 years for Allied Warehousing and Trucking. He enjoyed going to church, spending time with his family and friends, hunting, and was an avid Cincinnati Bengals football fan, which was his lifetime favorite team. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, by Pastor Eddie Salmons and Pastor Gordon Simpson. Burial will follow in Perkins Ridge Cemetery, Willow Wood, Ohio. Visitation 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfunerahome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 24, 2019