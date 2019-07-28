Home

POWERED BY

Services
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CLARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM JENNINGS CLARK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM JENNINGS CLARK Obituary




WILLIAM JENNINGS CLARK, 91, of Barboursville, passed away July 26, 2019, in Barboursville. He was born on September 6, 1927, in Huntington, the son of the late Jesse G. and Lucy O. Clark. William served in the United States Army at the end of World War II. He was also the founder and owner of W.J. Clark Septic Tank Company, established in 1957. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Paul, James, Gordon Clark; and one grandson, Bret Spurlock. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 1/2 years, Dorothy Kingery Clark of Barboursville; two children, Patricia Fahrenz of Barboursville and William J. "Bill" Clark Jr. (Susan) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Jennifer Cooper (Nick) and Jeffrey Clark (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Grant and Gage Cooper; one sister, Marguerite Franklin; special friend who was like a son, David Lusher; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Buttram officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the mortuary. The Clark family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their care. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now