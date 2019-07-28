|
WILLIAM JENNINGS CLARK, 91, of Barboursville, passed away July 26, 2019, in Barboursville. He was born on September 6, 1927, in Huntington, the son of the late Jesse G. and Lucy O. Clark. William served in the United States Army at the end of World War II. He was also the founder and owner of W.J. Clark Septic Tank Company, established in 1957. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Edward, Paul, James, Gordon Clark; and one grandson, Bret Spurlock. He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 1/2 years, Dorothy Kingery Clark of Barboursville; two children, Patricia Fahrenz of Barboursville and William J. "Bill" Clark Jr. (Susan) of Huntington; two grandchildren, Jennifer Cooper (Nick) and Jeffrey Clark (Amanda); two great-grandchildren, Grant and Gage Cooper; one sister, Marguerite Franklin; special friend who was like a son, David Lusher; as well as a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, on Monday, July 29, 2019, at 2 p.m. with Rev. Darrell Buttram officiating. Burial will follow at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. The family will receive friends from noon until service time at the mortuary. The Clark family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Huntington for their care. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019