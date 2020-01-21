|
WILLIAM JENNINGS JARRELL, 87, known by his friends and family as "Tiny," "Grandpa" and "Pappaw," went to his heavenly home on January 18, 2020. He was greeted by his parents, Jennings "Fats" and Ada Belle Jarrell and his granddaughter and her husband Jennifer and Brian Reid. He leaves behind his "princess" and loving wife, Phyllis Jarrell; his children, Kathy Spence (Steve), Greg Jarrell (Joy), Amy Robinson (John Church) and Jeffrey Rowe (Debbie); his grandchildren, Cara Dials (Kevin), Katie Rowe, Katherine Grace Rowe and Anna Jarrell, and his great-grandsons, Connor and Keegan Dials. Jennings not only had a great love for his family but the C-K community and most importantly God. Whatever you do, work heartily, as for the Lord and not for men. Colossians 3:23 He was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ceredo. He did a great deal of work for them and several other local churches. His years of being an Eagle Scout helped to prepare him for the hard worker he was. Never did he do anything halfway. "Tiny" was a faithful Ashland Oil employee with 37 years of service. He also served the WONDER-ful community of C-K in many ways. He was the third Fire Chief of Ceredo, his father was the first. He was the electrical inspector for the City of Ceredo and in later years, the City of Kenova. He was a Master Mason and acquired a 32nd degree. One of his greatest loves was music and being a member of the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band. They have honored him several times by playing his favorite song, The Battle Hymn of the Republic. The family wants to say a thank you to Hospice of Huntington and two devoted caregivers, Nurse Darcy and Trish. Thanks to his loyal friend, Bill Stambaugh, thanks for always being there when it was most needed. Thank you to all of the neighbors and two special friends who have kept us close in prayer. Flowers welcome or donations appreciated to the First Congregational Church of Ceredo, P.O. Box 1209, Ceredo, WV 25507. Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova, with the funeral to follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Marty Gute officiating with Pastor Bob Huron, eulogist, of Guyandotte Church of Christ. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 21, 2020