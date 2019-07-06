|
WILLIAM JODY SULLIVAN, 60, of Ashland, husband of Linda Griffith Sullivan, died July 3 in the Hospice Care Center. He worked in the sheet metal department of General Heating and Air Conditioning. There will be a celebration of life 6 p.m. Saturday, Steen Funeral Home, 13th Street Chapel; visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 6, 2019