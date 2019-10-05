|
WILLIAM JOSEPH GANNON, 70, of Ashland, husband of Paula Faye Moyer Gannon, died Oct. 3 at home. He retired from the blending department of Marathon Oil. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8, Normal Presbyterian Church; burial in Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 7 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Normal Presbyterian Church or Tunnels to Towers Foundation, https://tunnel2towers.org. Steen Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2019