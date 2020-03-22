|
|
WILLIAM LEE "ABE" HELMONDOLLAR, 88, of Genoa, W.Va., died Friday, March 20, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born November 3, 1931, in Delbarton, W.Va., a son of the late Charley and Verna Maynard Helmondollar. "Abe" was a retired truck driver for Boss-Linco and a member of the Wayne Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Kingery Helmondollar; four sisters, Edith Stiltner, Gladys Meadows, Mary Magdalene "Shorty" Cook and Francis Bunn; and three brothers, Wade Helmondollar, Clyde Edward "Bill" Helmondollar and Wetzel Helmondollar. Survivors include two daughters, Diane Goodnight and husband Jerry of Garrettsville, Ohio, Sandy Toney and husband Mark of Wayne; two sons, Brian Helmondollar and wife Velvet of Wayne, Les Helmondollar and wife Nancy of South Point, Ohio; the mother of his children, Elsie Dean; a stepson, Randy Farley and wife Cindy of Africa; nine grandchildren, Jerry Goodnight III, Ben Goodnight, Matthew Toney, Justin Toney, Allison Toney, William Charles Haskins, Mary Angela Morris, Leslie Slider and Michael Farley; twelve great-grandchildren; and his companion, Susie Fay Stiltner. Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, with services following at 1 p.m. by Pastor Fred Ferguson. Burial will follow at Danville Memorial Park, Danville, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020