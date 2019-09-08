Home

Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
(304) 736-8986
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Henson & Kitchen Mortuary
6357 East Pea Ridge Road
Huntington, WV 25705
WILLIAM LEE WORKMAN


1947 - 2019
WILLIAM LEE WORKMAN, 71, of Lewisburg, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born December 15, 1947, in Huntington, the son of the late Darrell and Mary Spurlock Workman. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kitty Lynn Workman. He is survived by two sons, William Lee (Leslee) Workman II of Tampa, Fla., and Darrell Stephen Workman of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren, Nathan, Chloe, Eli, Liam; three great-grandchildren, Elly, Kyren and Conor; one brother, John (Sue) Workman of Huntington; as well as a host of family and friends. William was a graduate of WVU and was a former Social Worker with the VA Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, with Rev. Angela Gay Kinkead officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the mortuary. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
