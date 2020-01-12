Home

WILLIAM LEONARD FERRIS, 87, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away Friday, January 10, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born January 16, 1932, in Chesapeake, Ohio, son of the late Erskin and Ella May Porter Ferris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Ferris, and son, Robert L. Ferris. He was a member of Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church and retired from ACF Industries with 32 years of service. He is survived by four daughters, Kathy Sowards of Chesapeake, Ohio, Barbara Sue Fuller of Proctorville, Ohio, Marlene Jenkins of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Delores Brumfield of Chesapeake, Ohio; one son, Frank Ferris of Crown City, Ohio; ten grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Hubert Ferris of Chesapeake, Ohio; two sisters, Shirley Murdock of Scottown, Ohio, and Freda Foster of Piketon, Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews. Private family service will be held with Pastor Eddie Salmons officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
