







WILLIAM LIONEL "BILLY" JARRETT, 76, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, June 1, 2019. William was born February 10, 1943, a son of Samuel Waddie Jarrett and Hazel Marie Jackson Jarrett. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Robert "Bobby" Jarrett. William was a 1959 graduate of Douglass High School in Huntington. William was employed by ABC Liquor Stores and was a retired mail clerk of the Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Billy was well-known in the community and will be missed by all. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Louise Carder; his true love, Sheila Carder-Russell; his three nephews, Robbie, Randy and Reggie Jarrett; and his very special friends, Lou-Alice Garrett and Willa Mae Eggleston. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home with Bishop Gary L. Edwards officiating. The visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 9, 2019