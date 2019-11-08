|
|
WILLIAM LLOYD "BILL" BLEVINS JR., 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Bill enjoyed life to the fullest, and it could be said he died from having enjoyed his well-lived life. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 8, at 3 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Mitch Webb officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 3 p.m.; the funeral will begin at 3 p.m. A gathering of family and friends will follow the funeral service at Scratch's Bar and Grill, 249 25th Street, Huntington. All are welcome to attend. Burial will be private. He was born November 22, 1945, in Grayson, Ky., son of the late William Lloyd Blevins Sr. and Alene Huff Blevins. His sister, Elizabeth Anne Blevins Fisher, preceded him in death. Bill was a graduate of Huntington East High School and Marshall University, where he had a baseball scholarship and played on the varsity team. He was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. He was retired with 35 years of service with State Electric as their Huntington branch manager. He is survived by his loving companion, Debbie "dearest Debbie" Ballard; and his daughter, Ann "Annie B" Blevins of Tampa, Fla. Bill was very close to Debbie's children, Cathy Altizer and Eric Ballard, as well as the grandkids, Caroline, Gabe and Madeline. Bill enjoyed a remarkable lifelong friendship with Clyde Tackett and his wife, Lake, and the golf course would not have been the same without his golf partner, Scott "Ace" Fraley. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 8, 2019