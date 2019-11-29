|
|
|
WILLIAM LYNN FRAZIER, 79, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Gail Frazier, died Nov. 26 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was retired from Kentucky Power. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Feed the Children Backpack Ministry c/o First Christian Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2019