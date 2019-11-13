|
|
WILLIAM MACK ADKINS, 97, of Four Mile Creek Road, Branchland, W.Va., went to be with the Lord November 12, 2019, at home, with family. He was born April 10, 1922, in Logan, WV. He was preceded in death by his wife, Macie Adkins, 67 years of marriage before her passing; his parents, Henry and Marcella Adkins; brothers, Wilson Adkins and Willard Adkins; along with twin sisters, Martha Adkins and Mary Adkins Clay. Mack has three living children, Jeanette Pritchard, Jerry Adkins and David Bragg (Tamara), all of Branchland, W.Va.; three grandchildren, Bridget Bishop (Jerry), Brittany Porter (Shawn), both of Salt Rock, W.Va., and Katrina Ramey (Jarred) of West Hamlin, W.Va.; twelve great-grandchildren, Derek Pinkerman (Chastity), Brianna Fulks (Justin), Kolton Beckelheimer, Kadin Beckelheimer, Ashton Burton, Christian Burton, Kellen Ramey, Kamden Porter, Jared Ramey Jr., Avionna Porter, Gabriel Bishop and Annabelle Bishop; one great-great-grandchild, Turner Keith Pinkerman, whom he called the light of his life, and three step-great-great-grandgrandchildren, Braylon and Alaiya Fulks and Phoenix. Mack has a host of nieces and nephews that were dear to his heart, along with many family members. Mack was a proud WWII veteran of the United States Army. He arrived at Pearl Harbor immediately following the bombing, where he fought and protected his country with honor. After the war he returned home, married, started a family along with becoming the owner of Adkins Grocery. He retired after 30 years of business. He enjoyed his retirement days by attending auctions, selling and trading at local flea markets. He truly loved to tell his family many stories and memories of his life. Mack is well known for his generosity and goodwill toward the community, family and friends. Many individuals tell the family often of his kindness and willingness to help when needed. He is a true American Hero, for without him our country wouldn't be what it is today. He will remain forever in our hearts. Pallbearers will be Derek Pinkerman, Turner Pinkerman, Kolton Beckelheimer, Kadin Beckelheimer, grandsons, great-grandsons and great-great-grandson. The family would like to express our deep appreciation for the Green Team, Dr. Thacker and nurse Sarah Spurlock at the Hershel "Woody" Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., Hospice of Huntington, and a very heartfelt thank you to his two caregivers, Barbara Smith and Dutchess McComas. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin. The burial will follow in the Jones Cemetery, East Lynn, W.Va. A visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019