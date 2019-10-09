Home

POWERED BY

Services
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM MCGLONE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM "BILL" MCGLONE


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM "BILL" MCGLONE Obituary




WILLIAM "BILL" MCGLONE, 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Spring Hill Assisted Living in Middletown, Ohio. Mr. McGlone was born June 14, 1931, a son to the late Crawford and Parnell Cornell McGlone. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Dillon McGlone, and his second wife, Eileen Martin McGlone. Mr. McGlone was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Ironton Water Treatment Plant. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of the Huntington Moose and a lifelong member of the VFW Post 9738 in Huntington, West Virginia. He formerly attended First United Methodist Church and Ellison Street Church of the Nazarene in Ironton. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by daughter, Renee McGlone, whom passed away in 1970; grandson, William X. McGlone; six sisters, Goldie Mae McGlone, Sara Fisher, Anna Kingery, Lucille Gillenwater, Eva Adkins and Goldie Massie; two brothers, John and Frank McGlone. He is survived by son, Kyle W. (Amy) McGlone of Middletown, Ohio; grandson, Ethan Waldo; a dear and special friend, Jamie Keller. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Scott Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the McGlone family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
Download Now