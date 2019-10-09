|
|
WILLIAM "BILL" MCGLONE, 88, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019, in Spring Hill Assisted Living in Middletown, Ohio. Mr. McGlone was born June 14, 1931, a son to the late Crawford and Parnell Cornell McGlone. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Ruth Dillon McGlone, and his second wife, Eileen Martin McGlone. Mr. McGlone was a United States Air Force veteran and retired from Ironton Water Treatment Plant. He enjoyed ballroom dancing and was a member of the Huntington Moose and a lifelong member of the VFW Post 9738 in Huntington, West Virginia. He formerly attended First United Methodist Church and Ellison Street Church of the Nazarene in Ironton. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by daughter, Renee McGlone, whom passed away in 1970; grandson, William X. McGlone; six sisters, Goldie Mae McGlone, Sara Fisher, Anna Kingery, Lucille Gillenwater, Eva Adkins and Goldie Massie; two brothers, John and Frank McGlone. He is survived by son, Kyle W. (Amy) McGlone of Middletown, Ohio; grandson, Ethan Waldo; a dear and special friend, Jamie Keller. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 South Seventh Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Pastor Scott Mann officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by VFW Post 8850. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the McGlone family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019