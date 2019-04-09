







WILLIAM "BILL" PEYTON JR., 75, of Huntington, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away on April 7, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House surrounded by his family after an extended illness. Bill was born on February 12, 1944 in Sarah Ann, West Virginia, to the late William Alfonzo Peyton and Dova May (Brumfield) Peyton Davison. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death brothers, Thomas G. Peyton and Danny J. Peyton; daughters, Patience Marie, Tina Rene; and son, William Michael. He is survived by his devoted wife and the love of his life of 55 years, Paula J. Peyton; two daughters, Amy Marie and husband Terry Smith of Milton and Lori Ann and husband Thomas Cantabene of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, Sarah Marie and Bradley Scott Smith of Milton, and Peyton Anthony and Ryan Thomas Cantabene of Franklin, Tenn.; mother in law, Norma J. Cayton of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va.; brother-in-law, Gary Rife of Cheshire, Ohio: a special nephew, Timmy Peyton of Girard, Pa.; three sisters, Nancy, Linda and Shirley; one brother, Rod; two sisters-in-law, Martha and Shirley; his true companion, dog Millie and very close friends, Charlie and Jennifer Evans, Boots and Nancy McComas, Tom Lambert, Dallas Moore, Randy and Judy Sites; along with some amazing neighbors: Laura, Phyllis, Janet, Ron, Jim, Barbara and Brian. Bill had a strong commitment to his family. Through out his years he coached several Barboursville Little League softball teams. He always voiced that his goal in life was to leave a legacy for his grandchildren, and in doing so he would spend hours playing card games, teaching how to work a Rubik's cube or roasting marshmallows on an open fire pit. He was known for his outstanding sense of humor, quick dry wit, had a fantastic green thumb and love for plants. Many nights you would find him marveling at the stars; always intrigued with astronomy and the night sky. He often could be found playing his guitar, riding his motorcycle, or sitting on his front porch swing with a cup of coffee. He retired from ACF Industries after 40 years of employment. Bill was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. The family would like to thank the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their loving care. We would like to especially thank Dr. Todd Gress and Amy Caldwell, RN, who always went above and beyond what could be expected by any health care professional, for their strong dedication and care, as well as express great gratitude for the healthcare team at Marshall Health, Dr. Zeid Khitan, Dr. Imran Khawaja, Dr. Rebekah Young and Dr. Muhammad Jamil. In lieu of flowers, Bill requested that donations be made to Little Victories Shelter, P.O. Box 247, Barboursville, WV 25504. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville by Rev. Fred Rake. Graveside services will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. at Addison Reynolds Cemetery, Addison, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 9, 2019