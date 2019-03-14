







WILLIAM R. WALTERS SR., 68, of Proctorville, Ohio, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. William was born on February 7, 1951, on Miller Hill, Ohio, son of the late Reece and Dorothy Walters. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sherry Walters; son, Aaron Walters; and a sister, Gloria Jeffers. William is survived by his two sons, William Jr. and wife Dawna Walters of Proctorville, Ohio, with whom he made his home, and Justin Walters of Proctorville; two grandchildren, Hannah Dement Walters and Justin Aaron Coventry; one brother, Kenny Walters and his wife Donna; three sisters, Bonnie and her husband Rick Sibley of Gallipolis, Ohio, Ruth and her husband Raymond Ellis of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Barbara (Roma) Garcia of Dallas, Texas; brother-in-law, Bobby Jeffers of Proctorville; and nieces and nephews, Jamie Walters, Bobby Dale Jeffers and Sarah Jeffers of Proctorville, Tara (Robbie) Adkins, Brittany Jones and Ricky Sibley of Gallipolis and Amanda (Joshua) Pinson of West Virginia; and two aunts, Rose Nunley and Kathrine Thacker of Scottown, Ohio. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all who have known him. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Pastors Tom Jones and Tom "Punkin" Jones officiating, with special reading by Ervin Napier and singing by Ervin and Becky Napier. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Pallbearers will include Rick Sibley, Ricky Sibley, Ervin Napier, Justin Walters, Shawn Chafin and Robbie Adkins. Visitation will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019