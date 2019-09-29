The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
WILLIAM R. (BILL) WILDRIDGE

WILLIAM R. (BILL) WILDRIDGE, 87, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away September 23 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Bill was born on March 27, 1932, the only child of Walter Ray and Grace Mowry Wildridge. Bill graduated from Huntington East High School in 1949 and attended Marshall College. He worked his entire career at Chesapeake and Ohio/CSX railroad, retiring as a yard master in 1990. Surviving are his wife of 68 years, Jerry Carson Wildridge; his daughter, Kelly Whyte and her husband Pat of Proctorville, Ohio; daughter, Lora Shumate of Colleyville, TX; and son, William R. Wildridge II of Beaufort, S.C., and Huntington. Also surviving is his only grandchild, John (J.C.) Shumate of Fort Worth, TX. Bill was a past master of Cabell Lodge No. 152 AF&AM, as well as its longtime secretary. In his younger years, Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing, and he was also an avid golfer. The family had a private service Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Skip Seibel officiating. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019
