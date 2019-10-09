The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
View Map
WILLIAM RAY MAYNOR


1938 - 2019
WILLIAM RAY MAYNOR Obituary




WILLIAM RAY MAYNOR, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired steelworker, born on January 1, 1938, in Charleston, W.Va., the son of the late Kendall Maynor and Madeline King. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Christopher, and 2 grandchildren, Ryan and Erica. He is survived by his wife, Wynona Faith-Ann Maynor; sons, William Richard, Mark Anthony, Virgil Keith, Eric Duane, Carlos Michael, Nathaniel Cody, Kendall Ray and Cory Joel Prescott; daughters, Theresa Ann, Martinique Nicole and Alisha Beth; grandchildren, David Michael, Shaun, Jessica, Markie, Aaron, Caleb, Ethan, Emily, Grace, River, Corina, Brian and Kenny; 11 great-grandchildren; two brothers; and four sisters. A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at the Reger Funeral Chapel. The family will receive friends from noon until service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
