WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2020
