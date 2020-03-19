|
WILLIAM THOMAS "TOM" PERRY, 78, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral services for the family will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington, W.Va., where he was a member, with livestreaming at www.princeofpeacefwb.com. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo, W.Va. He was born on May 28, 1941, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of Luther Bryan Perry and Della Napier Perry. Tom formerly worked as a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Gertrude Perry, Anna McDaniels and Gladys Cox; brothers, Robert and John Perry. Survivors include his loving wife, Mary Ward Perry; three daughters, Sherry Blankenship (Michael) of Kenova, W.Va., Cynthia Adkins of Prichard, W.Va., and Kimberly Black (Anthony) of Columbus, Ohio; one son, William Thomas Perry Jr. (Leilani) of Prichard, W.Va.; sister, Betty Sue Brumfield of Rittman, Ohio; two brothers, Glen Perry (Wanda) of Dunlow, W.Va., and Charles Perry (Phyllis) of Prichard, W.Va.; grandchildren, Dr. Danielle Blankenship (Cody Hill), Amber, Dakota, Rebecca Kathryn Paige Blankenship, John Adkins II, Jehniebave Perry, Aiko Perry and William Black; one great-grandson, Christopher Anthony Adkins. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.