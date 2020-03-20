Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM PERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY

Send Flowers
WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY Obituary

WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Due to current public health concerns, services will be private, but may be viewed online at www.facebook.com/Prince-of-Peace-Free-Will-Baptist-Church-113458015355731/. Burial will be in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -