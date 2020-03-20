|
WILLIAM THOMAS PERRY, 78, of Prichard, husband of Mary Ward Perry, died March 15 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a Bay Leader for Fletcher Mining Equipment. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. March 21, Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church, Huntington. Due to current public health concerns, services will be private, but may be viewed online at www.facebook.com/Prince-of-Peace-Free-Will-Baptist-Church-113458015355731/. Burial will be in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Huntington, P.O. Box 464, Huntington, WV 25709.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020