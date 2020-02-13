|
WILLIAM TODD HICKMAN, 55, of Huntington, W.Va., husband of Sandra Hickman and son of Coby Hickman and the late Robert E. Hickman, died Monday, February 10, 2020, at his residence. Todd was a career pharmaceutical representative, most recently with Salix. Throughout his career, Todd won numerous quarterly sales awards and was a multiple winner of annual President's Club awards. The most important thing to Todd was his family. He showed his love by involving himself in their lives, whether it was coaching in various sports or supporting their academic pursuits. An avid sports fan, Todd's favorites were University of Kentucky, Marshall University, Notre Dame and Cornell. Todd was a graduate of University of Kentucky and received his Master's in business from Marshall University. While attending UK, Todd was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and remained close with many of his brothers. Todd was preceded in death by his nephew, Turner Hickman. In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Taylor, Austin and Ridge; his brother, Patrick (Holly), and their son, Zachary; sisters-in-law, Stacey Smith and Mary Jane (Pat) Anderson, and their children, Parker and Paige; father- and mother-in-law, Sidney and Doll Smith; and several aunts, uncles and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that contributions be made online to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation's Endowed Scholarship Program, In Memory of Todd Hickman â€" https://ev12.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/EVExecMacro?linkID=marshall&evm=dpfu&FundDriveId=1662 (daughter Taylor Hickman is the Special Event Coordinator for the Big Green Scholarship Foundation), or by mail to the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 1360, Huntington, WV 25715. Funeral services will be conducted by Father Paul Yuenger on Friday, February 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 13, 2020