







WILLIAM "BILL" WITTMANN, 86, of Russell, Ky., passed away June 16, 2019, in Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. Mr. Wittmann was born May 7, 1933, in McKeesport, Pa., to the late Rusch Sr., and Esther Wittmann. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Rusch Jr., Duane and Robert Wittmann; and three sisters, Dorothy Wittmann, Margaret Harrison and Virginia Bloomstead. Bill was a member and Deacon of Raceland Christian Church. He served his country proudly in the United States Army. He was the former owner of Wittmann's Hallmark and Richard's Hallmark. He was a member of the Ashland Chamber of Commerce, Ashland Area Business Boosters, a 50-year member of the Russell Rotary Club and former Mason. Left behind to carry on his legacy is his wife of 61 years, Frances Wittmann; one daughter, Margaret "Peggy" (Ken) Hornsby; one son, William "Rick" (Elizabeth) Wittmann II; grandchildren William Wittmann III, Peyton (Josh) Hornsby Hurn, Jessica Hornsby Tice, Jimmy (Erin) Simpson and Jennifer (Kevin) Sparks; great-grandchildren Draven Tice, Braden Tice, Nolan Hurn, Lee Sparks, Lizzie Sparks and Olivia Simpson; nephews Richard Bloomstead and Robert Harrison; along with a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Carman Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky., with Dr. Tom Melvin officiating. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to be made to Raceland Christian Church.