|
|
MRS. WILMA E. ADKINS BOGGS, age 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away Sunday evening, September 8, 2019, at in Blue Ash, Ohio. She was born August 23, 1932, in Enterprise, Kentucky, a daughter of the late Willis N. Adkins and Dorthy L. Eden Adkins Sublett. Wilma was of the Baptist faith, and she enjoyed playing cards, dancing and spending time with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Carl Boggs Jr.; one brother, Chester Adkins; one sister, Virginia N. Clark; one half-brother, Everett L. Adkins; and two half-sisters, Anne Adkins and Lula Mae Davis. Wilma is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Tony Arthur of Cincinnati, Ohio; three grandchildren, Toby Arthur, Jon C. Arthur and Bethany Arthur Grammar; three great-grandchildren, Reese O. Grammar, Sean I. Grammar and Zoey A. Grammar; one brother, Aubrey D. Adkins of Ashland, Kentucky; and one sister, Yvonne J. Woods of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. She also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends who will sadly miss her. Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Kentucky, with Brother Terry Stamper officiating. Burial will follow in the Bowen Chapel Cemetery in Olive Hill, Kentucky. Friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Globe Funeral Chapel, 17277 West Highway 60, Olive Hill, Kentucky. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Wilma's memory to , 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.globefc.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019