The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reger Funeral Home
1242 Adams Avenue
Huntington, WV 25704
(304) 522-2031
Resources
More Obituaries for WILMA WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILMA JEAN WATTS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

WILMA JEAN WATTS Obituary




WILMA JEAN WATTS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Charlie Norris. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Wilma was born December 10, 1934, in Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Allen and Ethel Foster Nichols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Watts, two infant daughters, Barbara and Carolyn Watts, and four brothers. She was a retired employee of American National Rubber Company and a member of Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Wilma is survived by her son, William (Deborah) Ray of Huntington; one daughter, Dreama (Tommy) Spence of Huntington; two stepdaughters, Sue Ann (John) Peterman of Ashland, Ky., and JoAnn (Anthony) Stapleton of Ironton, Ohio. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reger Funeral Home
Download Now