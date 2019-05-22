







WILMA JEAN WATTS, 84, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, May 20, 2019, at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Reger Funeral Chapel by Pastor Charlie Norris. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Wilma was born December 10, 1934, in Wayne County, W.Va., the daughter of the late Allen and Ethel Foster Nichols. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Gene Watts, two infant daughters, Barbara and Carolyn Watts, and four brothers. She was a retired employee of American National Rubber Company and a member of Ceredo Christian Baptist Church. Wilma is survived by her son, William (Deborah) Ray of Huntington; one daughter, Dreama (Tommy) Spence of Huntington; two stepdaughters, Sue Ann (John) Peterman of Ashland, Ky., and JoAnn (Anthony) Stapleton of Ironton, Ohio. In addition, she is survived by 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 1:30 until 2:30 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 22, 2019