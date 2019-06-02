







WILMA LEE KEATON, of Hampton, Va., 83, passed into the presence of the Lord on May 29, 2019. She is preceded by her husband, Ellis J. Keaton, and survived by three children, Vicky Keaton, Terry Keaton and Dean Keaton; six grandchildren, Ashtan, Megan, Jami, Stephen, Josh and Jessica; and seven great-grandchildren. She is mourned by her sister, Lois Chapman; multiple nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Wilma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved God and attended the New Hope Pentecostal Church. Although Wilma will be greatly missed, we rejoice that she is now healed and walking in heaven holding hands with her beloved Ellis. We would like to specially thank Tammy, Michelle, Shannon, Marty and Traci for their help with caring for Wilma this past year. We would also like to thank Virginia Health Hospice for their dedicated help with Wilma and the family during this difficult time. The family received friends and loved ones from 1 to 2 p.m. on June 1, 2019, at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, Hampton, Va. Funeral services were 2 p.m. on June 1, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Hampton-Veterans Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019