WINNIE FAY QUEEN DYER, 87, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, at her residence. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Roger Maynard. Burial will follow at Greasy Ridge Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born April 2, 1932, in Wayne, W.Va., daughter of the late George and Flara Maynard Queen. Winnie was a homemaker and a Baptist by faith. Her husband, Boyd Eugene "Gene" Dyer, also preceded her in death, along with two brothers, Virgil Elmo Queen and Glen Freeman Queen. Survivors include two nieces, Brenda Queen Brazis of Crown City, Ohio, Letha Queen Johnson of Lavalette, W.Va.; a nephew, Shawn Queen of Painesville, Ohio. Friends may call from noon until service time at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2020