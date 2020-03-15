|
WINSTON "EDWARD" BARKER, 90, of Glenwood, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on March 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born January 6, 1930, in Mason County, W.Va., a son of the late Alvin and Mae Irwin Edmonds. He retired from ACF Industries with 31 years of service. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Cathy Holley Bailey; one grandson, Shawn Allen Barker; three brothers, Ralph, Joe and Alvin Barker Jr.; and one sister, Dorothy Lambert. He is survived by his wife, Armia Long Barker; three children and their spouses, Roy Barker (Jackie), Darlene Blake (Harlin) and Robert Barker (Betty); one sister, Elogene Edmonds; seven grandchildren, Roy Jr. Barker, Chris Barker, Amy Vance (Matt), Kevin Blake (LaAnna), Jeana Stonestreet (Robert), Bethany Tolliver (Jamie) and Nathan Duncan (Emily); 20 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; and special friend, Gene Waugh. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Guyan Creek Church, Mason County, W.Va., by Pastor Gilbert Junior Smith. Burial will be in Pete Meadows Cemetery, Mason County. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2020