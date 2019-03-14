







WINSTON LEO SHORT, 81, of Willard, Ky., passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Mr. Short was born September 2, 1937, in Flatwoods, Ky., to the late John Aaron and Minerva Kirk Short. In addition to his parents, Mr. Short was preceded in death by several siblings. Mr. Short was a Boilermaker, Cattle Farmer and a 1959 Russell High School graduate. He was a member of the Boilermakers Local 40 in Elizabethtown, Ky., as well as Local 105 in Chillicothe, Ohio. Winston was also a director on the board for the American Blonde d'Aquitaine Association. Mr. Short attended Expression Church in Huntington, W.Va., and Willard Missionary Baptist Church in Willard, Ky. Mr. Short is survived by his loving wife, Linda Short of Willard, Ky.; two sons, Terry Winston (Sherri) Short of Greenup, Ky., and Thomas William Short of Apollo Beach, Fla.; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Louise Salyers of Flatwoods, Ky.; a special friend, John Cremeans of Willow Wood, Ohio; and a host of extended family and friends. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019, at Bailey Family Funeral Home, Flatwoods, Ky. Burial will follow in Bellefonte Memorial Gardens, Flatwoods, Ky. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service on Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Winston's honor to the Gideons, PO Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214-0800, and/or Community Hospice Care Center, 2330 Pollard Road, Ashland, KY 41101. Condolence can be expressed at www.baileyfamilyfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary