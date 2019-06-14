|
|
XYLPHIA J. HICKS, 87, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Lincoln Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Xylphia was born on May 11, 1932, a daughter of the late Garland and Jewell Hicks. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Paul Hicks; sister, Druzilla Ann; and a brother-in-law, Charles Booth. She is survived by her sister, Pansy Booth; brother and sister-in-law, Richmond and Sue Hicks of Corpus Christi, Texas; nieces and nephews-in-law, Lonnie and Charlotte Lester, Bill and Mary Murphy and Pam Boyett; and several great-nieces and -nephews. Xylphia was a 30-year breast cancer survivor. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Claude Spurlock officiating. Burial will follow in Culloden Cemetery. Friends may visit from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 14, 2019