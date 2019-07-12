Home

Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
(740) 894-4321
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Slack And Wallace Funeral Home
802 Solida Road
South Point, OH 45680
View Map
1987 - 2019
ZACHARY HAMPTON, 32, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of South Point, Ohio, son of William Hampton and Mark and Emma Lynd Stewart, all of South Point, died July 10. He was a Registered Nurse at St. Frances Medical Center, Cape Girardeau. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
