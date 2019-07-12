|
|
|
ZACHARY HAMPTON, 32, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of South Point, Ohio, son of William Hampton and Mark and Emma Lynd Stewart, all of South Point, died July 10. He was a Registered Nurse at St. Frances Medical Center, Cape Girardeau. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio; burial in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019