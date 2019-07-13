







ZACHARY HAMPTON, 32, of Cape Girardeau, Mo., formerly of South Point, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born July 9, 1987, in Huntington, W.Va. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Merlin and Beverly Lynd. Zachary received his BSN degree from Ohio University Southern and his BA degree from Marshall University. He was working as a Registered Nurse at St. Francis Medical Center, Cape Girardeau, Mo. He loved to cook, travel and loved his family very much. He is survived by his father, William Hampton of South Point, Ohio; his parents, Mark and Emma Lynd Stewart of South Point, OH; one sister, Haley Stewart of South Point, Ohio; one brother, Justin (Kristen) Lynd of Lafayette, La; fiance, Lance West of Cape Girardeau, Mo.; paternal grandparents, Nancy and William Hampton of South Point, Ohio; niece, Mackenzie Lynd; nephew, Liam Lynd; beloved aunts, uncles, cousins and a host of friends. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastors Marc Price and Dallas Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 13, 2019