







REVEREND ZACHARY TAYLOR BILLS, 86, of Barboursville, went home to his reward on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Roberta Bills; his parents, Reverend Walden E. and Naomi Bills; his brothers, Everett Bills, Robert Bills, Elbert (Buddy) Bills and Decker O'Del Bills; his sisters, May Maynard, Marie Lucas, Ventura Nida and Estelle Farley. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Taylor (Duane), and his son, Timothy Bills; his granddaughters, Amanda Harrington, Ashley Winters, Tabytha Plymale (James) and Amanda Lee, and grandson, Dusten Bills; and nine great-grandchildren. He was a charter member of Gethsemane United Baptist Church, which he helped start from Bethlehem United Baptist Church. He was a minister for many years, pastoring several churches in Lincoln and Cabell counties. He retired from BASF in 1989 when they offered an early retirement package so he could focus more on his churches. He was a proud Army Korean War Veteran and a proud member of the masons. His love for God and his family and his faith was unwavering. He loved working in his garden and puttering around with different tools and gadgets he had. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. The Reverend Danny Dailey will be officiating. Friends may call on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.