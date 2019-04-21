The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for ZACHARY BILLS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

REVEREND ZACHARY TAYLOR BILLS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

REVEREND ZACHARY TAYLOR BILLS Obituary




REVEREND ZACHARY TAYLOR BILLS, 86, of Barboursville, went home to his reward on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Harbor Health Care in Ironton, Ohio, surrounded by his family. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Roberta Bills; his parents, Reverend Walden E. and Naomi Bills; his brothers, Everett Bills, Robert Bills, Elbert (Buddy) Bills and Decker O'Del Bills; his sisters, May Maynard, Marie Lucas, Ventura Nida and Estelle Farley. He is survived by his daughter, Judith Taylor (Duane), and his son, Timothy Bills; his granddaughters, Amanda Harrington, Ashley Winters, Tabytha Plymale (James) and Amanda Lee, and grandson, Dusten Bills; and nine great-grandchildren. He was a charter member of Gethsemane United Baptist Church, which he helped start from Bethlehem United Baptist Church. He was a minister for many years, pastoring several churches in Lincoln and Cabell counties. He retired from BASF in 1989 when they offered an early retirement package so he could focus more on his churches. He was a proud Army Korean War Veteran and a proud member of the masons. His love for God and his family and his faith was unwavering. He loved working in his garden and puttering around with different tools and gadgets he had. He will be sorely missed by his family and many friends. Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel in Barboursville. The Reverend Danny Dailey will be officiating. Friends may call on Monday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now