ZANDRA L. "CANDY" KING, 73, of South Point, Ohio, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was born August 15, 1946, in Portsmouth, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edgel Hall and Elsie Howell Bond. She worked as a Paralegal, School Teacher and was retired from the VA Medical Center, Huntington, where she worked as a Social Worker Therapist. She was also a member of the Jackson Ave. Church of God Holiness, Huntington. Survivors include her husband, William E. King; two daughters, Sherry Muskoff of Culloden and Julie Riley (Aaron) of Morehead, Ky.; two sisters, Phyllis Thomson of Piketon, Ohio, and Deb Tracey of Cincinnati, Ohio; two brothers, Bryan Bond of Columbus, Ohio, and Wayne Hall (Geneva) of Portsmouth, Ohio; six grandchildren, Grant Riley of North Carolina, Abby Colon of Beaufort, S.C., Anna Logan of Vanceburg, Ky., Rebekah Riley of Morehead, Ky., Abram Riley of Morehead, Ky., and Alex Muskoff of Culloden; one great-grandson, Dominic Colon of Beaufort, S.C.; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and friends whom she loved very much. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, with Pastor Randy Lavender and Pastor Jonathan King officiating. Burial will follow at Berea Cemetery, Otway, Ohio. Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.