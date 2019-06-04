Home

ZATTO HAGER, 83, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died on Sunday, June 2, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1935, a son of the late Walter and Mayme Cochran Hager. He was a coal truck driver for Hobet Mining, a member of Camp Branch United Baptist Church and a member of the UMWA. He was also preceded in death by his son Earl Hager; his daughters Mayme Ann Cremeans and Donna Napier; and a grandson Anthony Neil "Pudge" Robertson. He is survived by his son Zatto Hager II; daughter Roberta Robertson; sisters Christena Zirkle, Lottie Neace and Connie Huffman; brother Eugene Hager; grandchildren Josh Hager, Michael Hager, Jessie Hardin, Jonathan Hager, Gregory Allen Napier, and special granddaughter Gabriella Ricker; and his dog Pudgi. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with David Vickers officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Friends may express their condolences at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 4, 2019
