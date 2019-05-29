|
ZELL TYLER BIAS, 8, of Ironton, son of Elizabeth Marie and Gregory Taylor, and James Bias, died May 23 at home. He was a first-grade student at Rock Hill Elementary School. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Thursday, May 30, at Christ Temple Church, Huntington; burial will follow in Ross Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019
