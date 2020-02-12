Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ; Boyd King ";Bill" William. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Boyd King Bill King passed away in Greenville,SC, on the afternoon of February 4, 2020, at the age of 89 with family in attendance. A native of Atlanta, GA, and long-term resident of N. Miami Bch., FL, and Greer, SC, Bill is the son of the late William "Willie" and Polly A. Phillips King of Cape Province, S. Africa, and Atlanta, GA, respectively. Dearly loved by his family and friends, he is preceded in death by spouses Louise N. Kiene (m1951), and P. Lynn Arms Forward (m2003). He is survived by his brother Larry R. King and his four children, Janet L. Freeman, Beverly A. King, W. Boyd King Jr., and Kevin L. King, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was Vice President and General Manager of SP Richards in Miami, FL, where he retired in 1991 after 37 years of service. An avid world traveler, voracious reader and history buff, Bill also enjoyed oil painting and bible study as an active member of Brookwood Community Church. A future graveside service will be held in Soddy-Daisy, TN, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association.

William "Bill" Boyd King Bill King passed away in Greenville,SC, on the afternoon of February 4, 2020, at the age of 89 with family in attendance. A native of Atlanta, GA, and long-term resident of N. Miami Bch., FL, and Greer, SC, Bill is the son of the late William "Willie" and Polly A. Phillips King of Cape Province, S. Africa, and Atlanta, GA, respectively. Dearly loved by his family and friends, he is preceded in death by spouses Louise N. Kiene (m1951), and P. Lynn Arms Forward (m2003). He is survived by his brother Larry R. King and his four children, Janet L. Freeman, Beverly A. King, W. Boyd King Jr., and Kevin L. King, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Bill was Vice President and General Manager of SP Richards in Miami, FL, where he retired in 1991 after 37 years of service. An avid world traveler, voracious reader and history buff, Bill also enjoyed oil painting and bible study as an active member of Brookwood Community Church. A future graveside service will be held in Soddy-Daisy, TN, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association. Published in the Miami Herald on Feb. 12, 2020

