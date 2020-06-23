Clasby
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share 's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CLASBY, PATRICIA ANN, nee Witherow, passed away gracefully Tuesday, May 12 th , at Good Shepard Hospice in Sebring, FL after a brief illness. Born and raised in Miami, FL, she graduated from Miami Norland High School in 1964. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Chuck and Bunny Witherow, nephew Charles Andrew Witherow, husband Melvin Jennings and husband Joseph E. Clasby. She leaves her brother Charles H. Witherow 3 rd, niece Julia T. Robinson, daughter Vicki Jennings and son Darrell Jennings. She lived the final year of her life in Lake Placid FL., where her mother and Aunt Dorothy Harlow had resided. God bless you Pat.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved