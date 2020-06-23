CLASBY, PATRICIA ANN, nee Witherow, passed away gracefully Tuesday, May 12 th , at Good Shepard Hospice in Sebring, FL after a brief illness. Born and raised in Miami, FL, she graduated from Miami Norland High School in 1964. She is predeceased by her father and mother, Chuck and Bunny Witherow, nephew Charles Andrew Witherow, husband Melvin Jennings and husband Joseph E. Clasby. She leaves her brother Charles H. Witherow 3 rd, niece Julia T. Robinson, daughter Vicki Jennings and son Darrell Jennings. She lived the final year of her life in Lake Placid FL., where her mother and Aunt Dorothy Harlow had resided. God bless you Pat.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store