DÍAZ, Olga Georgina María Patterson, 93, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. Family, friends, and others whose lives Olga touched are invited to Caballero Rivero Funeral Home, 8200 Bird Road, on Tuesday, January 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m to reminisce and support each other. There will be a mass celebrated on Wednesday, January 29 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church, located at 1400 Miller Road, Coral Gables Florida, followed by a private family burial.
Published in the Miami Herald on Jan. 28, 2020
