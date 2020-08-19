1/1
; LeBlanc ";Crazy Grandma" Jean
LeBlanc, Jean "Crazy Grandma" passed away peacefully on August 13, 2020, two days after a special celebration of her 90th birthday. She will be lovingly missed by her daughters, Debra Rosenthal, Dawn LeBlanc and Cindy LeBlanc, son, Donald LeBlanc, grandchildren, Michael (Rebecca), Ben (Christina), Tom, Eddie, Christopher, Dawn Michelle, Nicholas (Christine), Kenny (Courtney), and Audrey (Justin), seven great- grandchildren, her sister, Linda McKittrick (Ken), and brother, Ronald Vaughan. She is predeceased by her husband, Ed, and her son, Dean. We will fondly remember her wit, resilience, and most importantly, her smile, never forgetting her signature red lipstick. Jean was kind, generous and loved. We will be forever grateful for the kindness and love shown by her caregivers at the Kendall Palace Royale. Funeral services will be private.

Published in the Miami Herald on Aug. 19, 2020.
