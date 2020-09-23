1/1
Pero, Patricia "Pat" Preece , 90 of Juno Beach, FL went home to be with the Lord on September 14, 2020 after a graceful battle with Dementia and Covid 19. Patricia was born to Godfrey Preece and Jeanette Atherton Preece in 1930 in Westbury, L.I. After many years She moved to Mami, FL with her family where she graduated from Miami Senior Highschool and attended Florida State University. In addition to being a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother, Patricia enjoyed volunteering in her church and helping the elderly. While an active member of First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, she was a part of the Stephen Ministry, The Agape Group and participated in the Emmaus Walk. Throughout her entire life, she held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with all those that surrounded her. Patricia is survived by her four children, Linda (David) Blue, Rob Schade, Steve Schade and Chriss Wood. Her grandchildren, Elizabeth (Michael) Limbaugh, Hailey (Charlie) Windfelder, Hayes Wood and her three great-grandchildren, Aaron, Aster and Paz Limbaugh. A memorial service with an emphasis on social distancing and mandatory face masks will be held on October 10, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family has kindly requested that donations be made in Patricia's name to First Presbyterian Church, North Palm Beach, 717 Prosperity Farms Road, North Palm Beach, FL 33408.

Published in the Miami Herald on Sep. 23, 2020.
