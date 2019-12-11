Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ben "Buddy" Pumo. View Sign Service Information Gregg L. Mason Funeral Home 10936 NE 6TH Avenue Miami , FL 33161 (305)-757-9000 Send Flowers Obituary

Pumo, Ben "Buddy" , 90 On December 7, 2019, our Dad passed peacefully at his Miami Shores home. His legacy is abound from selling veggies off the backend of a old pickup truck as a kid on a small Fort Myers farm to setting and breaking many of his own world records he set in his wild riding E-Service runabout boat, Second Mortgage. He was an avid sportsman, hunting horse back in the mountains of British Columbia, fishing the deep blue in just about every ocean this earth has. He was a pilot and world traveler. He hot air ballooned over the Swiss Alps, Turkey, Rome, France and many other areas of the world. Dad was hands on in all the ways in every thing. Dads first job in his late teens after moving from the farm to Miami was he and his Dad as carpenters hanging doors at the old Harbor Island spa off 79 street. From there, on borrowed money, they built duplexes in El Portal, custom homes in Miami Shores then in the early 50's Dad built his first warehouse off 125th street in North Miami. He pioneered from then, through out Miami, building small warehouse shops for the new bustling Miami businesses. Dad loved this country and flew an American Flag everyday at his homes from here to Maine and on several of his business properties. We still have tenants with us for over thirty years and thousands of others moved on to becoming our areas and our nations premier businesses. He developed properties from Marathon to Maine. His fighting drive was constant with only his recent illness keeping him out of the office he built in 1952. He kept the office staff as family. Dad is preceded by the death of his beloved wife Ruth in 2003. He is survived by his three sons, Bennet(Nancy), Jerry(Sally), Mark(Gayle), grandchildren, Benny(Liz), Jennifer(Terry), Chris(Lisette), Christina, Callie, Brooke and great-grands Alyssa, Ashala, Khai, Ava, Nora. We also thank Dads care providers, Ryan, Blake and Quellen for the kindness shown to our Dad during his recent illness to his passing and especially Angel with his 15 years of giving the best of care and devoted friendship to our Dad. Internment will be held as private. His eternal rest will be with Ruth along side his Dad and Mom. Well Dad, have one heck of a time on your heavenly travels for you have left all of us with the many memories of adventure we shared all these years. Amen Gregg L Mason Funeral Home Miami, Florida 305-757-9000

